TAG Associates Names Jonathan Bergman President

NEW YORK, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAG Associates, LLC, a leading multi-family office and portfolio management services firm, today announced the appointment of Jonathan M. Bergman as President, effective immediately.



Mr. Bergman, who previously served as Managing Director at TAG, will continue to report to David Basner, Chief Executive Officer.

"Since Jonathan joined us nearly seven years ago, he has had a tremendous impact on our firm's growth and clients' portfolios," Basner said. "This promotion reflects Jonathan's outstanding contributions to TAG, and the potential we see for him to play an even larger role in meeting and exceeding client expectations, as well as TAG's future growth."

In his role as President, Mr. Bergman will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the client experience, ensuring the delivery of high-quality services and strong results across the firm's client base. He will continue to advise clients and oversee the firm's private equity and private debt investments, as well as maintain his seat on the firm's investment committee.

"For over 35 years, TAG has served as the premier multi-family office for individuals and families seeking highly personalized financial advice," Mr. Bergman said. "I'm delighted to continue to build the firm with David and the rest of our leadership team as we endeavor to provide an outstanding client experience for the next 35 years."

Mr. Bergman joined TAG in 2012 as Managing Director. Prior to joining TAG Associates, he spent 15 years at Palisades Hudson Financial Group, where he served as Chief Investment Officer and chaired the investment committee.

About TAG Associates (www.tagassoc.com)

Founded in 1983, TAG pioneered the multi-family office concept. Since that time, the firm has established itself as a leader in the wealth management business, with more than $8 billion in assets under management serving over 110 high net worth families.

For further information contact: