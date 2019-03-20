Vermont Mutual Insurance Group Selects One Inc for Digital Payments

FOLSOM, Calif., March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Inc , provider of a digital payments platform for insurance companies and managing general agencies (MGAs), is pleased to announce Vermont Mutual Insurance Group (Vermont Mutual) has selected the One Inc Digital Payments Platform to modernize the company's billing and payment capabilities.



Mark McDonnell, executive vice president, and COO for Vermont Mutual



Christopher W. Ewing, CEO of One Inc





Chartered in 1828, Vermont Mutual is one of the ten oldest mutual property and casualty (P&C) insurers in the U.S. The company insures over 300,000 policyholders through a network of more than 800 independent agency locations throughout the Northeast. Having been consistently recognized for security and reliability, finding a vendor and a solution that would reinforce these capabilities while also providing an improved billing and payment environment was essential to Vermont Mutual.

"We didn't approach this targeting a specific ROI, but rather with the goal of taking a normally routine, or maybe even somewhat negative, experience of making a payment and enhancing that experience for our customers," said Mark McDonnell, executive vice president, and COO for Vermont Mutual. "If we can shift that from a neutral or negative customer experience to something that isn't viewed as a chore, we'll feel we have achieved our goal. We look to this project not only to enhance our more traditional payment methods, such as payment by credit card, but ultimately enable more innovative methods, such as pay-by-text and social pay."

Additional factors in Vermont Mutual selection of the One Inc Digital Payments Platform included the solution's ease of implementation, enablement of new payment channels, and One Inc's successful implementation track record. The One Inc Digital Payments Platform is a cloud-based digital payment processing solution for both premiums and claims that offers significant digital engagement capabilities. Utilizing One Inc's Digital Payments, insurers can take payment through multiple channels, both inbound and event-driven outbound, and through an integrated customer portal.

"It is not only important to existing policyholders to be able to pay when and where they are most comfortable, but to a whole new generation of potential policyholders as well," said Christopher W. Ewing, CEO of One Inc. "Working with Vermont Mutual to deliver new payment options and channels to their customers is a project we are very much looking forward to completing on time and on budget."

About Vermont Mutual Insurance Group

Vermont Mutual Insurance Group® is a trade name of Vermont Mutual Insurance Company, Northern Security Insurance Company, Inc. and Granite Mutual Insurance Company. Chartered in 1828, Vermont Mutual is one of the ten oldest mutual property/casualty insurers in the United States and provides coverage throughout New England and upstate New York. Through more than 400 independent agencies, the Group insures over 300,000 policyholders with a direct written premium of more than $475,000,000. The group is rated "A+ Superior" by A. M. Best and a Ward's Top 50 performing property/casualty insurer in the U.S. for the past ten consecutive years. For more information about Vermont Mutual Insurance Group, please visit www.vermontmutual.com .

About One Inc

One Inc provides insurance companies a digital payments platform designed to increase retention, decrease admin expenses, and mitigate data security risk – while simplifying compliance. The One Inc Digital Payments Platform combines multi-channel digital communications with electronic payment processing and disbursement, creating a frictionless premiums and claims payments experience. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claims payments. For more information, please visit www.oneincsystems.com .

Media Contact:

Jennifer Overhulse

St. Nick Media Services

jen@stnickmedia.com

859-803-6597

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10a35977-92eb-487f-aaa9-0cf3c6b35855

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2b60298-7e31-47b1-b39c-290dc22c2644