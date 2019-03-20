The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GSM, MU, VNDA and WTW

NEW YORK, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Class Period: August 21, 2018 to November 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2019

Ferroglobe PLC allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there was excess supply of the Company's products; (2) demand for the Company's products was declining; (3) as a result, the pricing of the Company's products would be materially impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Class Period: September 26, 2017 to November 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2019

During the class period, Micron Technology Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company engaged in anti-competitive behavior, including artificially restricting supply growth of DRAM; (2) these anti-competitive efforts were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; (3) the Company's anti-competitive efforts artificially boosted its operating metrics; (4) as a result, the Company's financial performance, including revenue, was overstated; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Class Period: November 4, 2015 to February 11, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2019

According to the complaint, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Vanda was engaged in a fraudulent scheme in which it promoted the off-label use of Fanapt and Hetlioz; (2) Vanda was fraudulently receiving drug reimbursements from the government by abusing Medicare, Medicaid, and Tricare programs; (3) as a result of the scheme, Vanda faced legal action from the government; (4) Vanda's promotional materials for Fanapt and Hetlioz were false and misleading, garnering regulatory scrutiny from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about Vanda's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW)

Class Period: May 4, 2018 to February 26, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 3, 2019

The complaint alleges Weight Watchers International, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Weight Watchers was experiencing diminished subscriber demand attributable due to the onslaught of new competing smartphone fitness apps, meal-delivery services, and other tech advances was driving down Weight Watchers' new subscriber growth and its subscriber retention rates; (b) diminished subscriber growth, when coupled with the much larger number of fourth quarter subscription lapses that Weight Watchers typically experiences, made it highly unlikely that the Company would retain four million subscribers by the end of 2018; (c) Weight Watchers was not on track to grow its subscriber count to five million or to drive annual revenues to more than $2 billion by the end-of-2020; (d) a decreased subscriber count would result in decreased revenues and profits; and (e) as a result, Defendants' statements about Weight Watchers' business metrics and financial prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

