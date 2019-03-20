Dream Industrial REIT March 2019 Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT (TSX:DIR) today announced its March 2019 monthly distribution in the amount of 5.833 cents per Unit (70 cents annualized). The March distribution will be payable on April 15, 2019 to unitholders of record as at March 29, 2019.



Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 244 geographically diversified industrial distribution and warehousing properties comprising approximately 23.7 million square feet of gross leasable area located in key markets across Canada and the United States. Its objective is to build upon and grow its portfolio and to provide stable and sustainable cash distributions to its unitholders. For more information, please visit www.dreamindustrialreit.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Brian Pauls Lenis Quan Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer 416-365-2365 416-365-2353 bpauls@dream.ca lquan@dream.ca













