Dream Office REIT March 2019 Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM OFFICE REIT (TSX:D) today announced its March 2019 monthly distribution of 8.333 cents per REIT Unit, Series A ($1.00 annualized). The March distribution will be payable on April 15, 2019 to unitholders of record as at March 29, 2019.



