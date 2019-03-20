Market Overview

Dream Office REIT March 2019 Monthly Distribution

Globe Newswire  
March 20, 2019 9:08am   Comments
Share:

TORONTO, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM OFFICE REIT (TSX:D) today announced its March 2019 monthly distribution of 8.333 cents per REIT Unit, Series A ($1.00 annualized). The March distribution will be payable on April 15, 2019 to unitholders of record as at March 29, 2019.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto. For more information, please visit our website at www.dreamofficereit.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Michael J. Cooper Jay Jiang
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
(416) 365-5145
 (416) 365-6638
mcooper@dream.ca jjiang@dream.ca

 

                                  

