Comfort Keepers® releases Family Caregiver Guide

IRVINE, California, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As America's population ages and families find themselves caring for the physical and mental health needs of their senior parents and loved ones, Comfort Keepers®, a leading franchise network in the in-home care market for seniors and other adults needing care, is releasing a resource guide to help families care for both their senior loved ones and themselves.



"Caring for You, Caring for Others: Facing Challenges as a Family Caregiver" is a comprehensive handbook that contains information and resources that can aid caregivers as they navigate the many aspects, both positive and negative, of being a full-time caregiver to a senior loved one. The guide includes detailed research, touching personal stories, resources, and activities that provide families with a clear picture of how to provide quality care for someone else while managing the challenges that this role can bring.

"As one of the nation's largest home care agencies, we hear from family caregivers how fulfilling being there for a senior loved one is, and how difficult it can be," said Saudia Gajadhar, Sr. Director of Marketing & Communications for Comfort Keepers North America. "Our goal with this guide is to help families provide care while not missing out on opportunities for everyday joy and real connection with their loved ones. The resources, tools and encouragement they'll find in the handbook will help them provide the best care possible, along with strategies and tips to help them find time for themselves."

Caring for You, Caring for Others takes readers through the most common issues they're likely to encounter as a caregiver, including:

how to prepare for physician appointments, in-home care, and conversations about driving,

financial strategies,

effective communication methods,

compassion fatigue that caregivers face when they don't take time for themselves,

and options for help.

For each topic covered, readers have access to videos, studies, blog posts, and resources that can help.

"Caregiving is one of the most fulfilling aspects of life, but it's also difficult, especially when you're shouldering all the work and responsibility alone," said Gajadhar. "While Comfort Keepers is here to help families with caregiving when the time comes, we also want to help family caregivers rediscover the joy of caregiving by providing them with the resources they need to care for their loved ones."

To download "Caring for You, Caring for Others: Facing Challenges as a Family Caregiver," visit comfortkeepers.com/FamilyCaregiverChallenges. For more information about Comfort Keepers services, visit www.ComfortKeepers.com.



About Comfort Keepers®

For more than two decades, Comfort Keepers® has been Elevating the Human SpiritSM through its in-home care network for seniors and other adults by empowering them to maintain their independence and realize joy in the everyday moments. A division of Sodexo, a global leader that delivers Quality of Life services to over 75 million consumers in 80 countries each day, Comfort Keepers operates a franchise network that has grown to more than 700 locations around the world. In addition to providing services that focus on health care and senior markets, Sodexo's integrated offerings encompass more than 45 years of experience in reception, safety, maintenance and cleaning, foodservices, facilities and equipment management, and concierge services. For more information, visit ComfortKeepers.com.

