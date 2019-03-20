Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dividend 15 Split Corp. Declares 180th Consecutive Monthly Distribution

Globe Newswire  
March 20, 2019 9:00am   Comments
Share:

TORONTO, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. declares its 180th  consecutive monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annually) and $0.04375 for  each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable April 10, 2019 to shareholders on record as at March 29, 2019.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $21.50 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $7.90 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $29.40.

Dividend 15 invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding  stocks  as  follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial,  Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TransCanada Corporation.

 
Distribution Details
 

 

Class A Share (DFN)		    



$		  

 

0.10000
Preferred Share (DFN.PR.A)     $ 0.04375
Ex-Dividend Date:       March 28, 2019
Record Date:       March 29, 2019
Payable Date:       April 10, 2019
 

 

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372		  

 

 
Local: 416-304-4443		  

 

 
www.dividend15.com		  

 

info@quadravest.com

dividend15logo.jpg

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga