Dividend 15 Split Corp. Declares 180th Consecutive Monthly Distribution
TORONTO, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. declares its 180th consecutive monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annually) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable April 10, 2019 to shareholders on record as at March 29, 2019.
Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $21.50 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $7.90 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $29.40.
Dividend 15 invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TransCanada Corporation.
|Distribution Details
|
Class A Share (DFN)
|
$
|
0.10000
|Preferred Share (DFN.PR.A)
|$
|0.04375
|Ex-Dividend Date:
|March 28, 2019
|Record Date:
|March 29, 2019
|Payable Date:
|April 10, 2019
|
Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
|
Local: 416-304-4443
|
www.dividend15.com
|
info@quadravest.com