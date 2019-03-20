Nokia Commits US$750K to Support the Work of the Internet Engineering Task Force

Press Release

Support of the premier Internet standards development organization will include hosting the 106th IETF meeting on 16-22 November 2019

Espoo, Finland - Nokia, a global leader in creating the technologies at the heart of our connected world, has made a multi-year commitment of US$750 thousand to support the work of the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF). As the Internet's premier standards organization, specifications developed in the IETF are a foundation for services and technologies used across the global Internet. This commitment establishes Nokia as an IETF Global Host, the highest recognized level of support.

"We are very pleased that Nokia has made this significant commitment to support the important work of the IETF," said Alissa Cooper, Chair of the IETF. "Nokia's support will help extend the IETF's long tradition of bringing together a diverse technical community around work that embodies innovation, technical excellence and practical relevance, and results in standards that make the Internet work better."

As an IETF Global Host, Nokia will have the opportunity to work closely with the IETF community over multiple years. This includes serving as host for the upcoming IETF 106 meeting to be held on November 16-22, 2019 in Singapore. IETF 106 is expected to bring together more than 1200 technologists from around the world.

"IETF plays a critical role in making the Internet work better through an open and pragmatic approach that emphasizes collaboration and working implementations," said Steve Vogelsang, CTO of IP and Optical Networks at Nokia. "We proudly support our employees who contribute to the IETF and are also pleased to support its mission as a sponsor, particularly given Nokia's long track record of building products that implement relevant IETF technologies."

Technical standards developed in the IETF form the foundation for online services and capabilities used billions of times each day. These capabilities include online security, the Web, email, and domain names. Since its first meeting in January 16, 1986 in San Diego, California, the IETF has published more than 8000 documents that describe standards for the fundamental technologies and widely used services on today's global Internet.

We create the technology to connect the world. We develop and deliver the industry's only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include communications service providers whose combined networks support 5.7 billion subscriptions, as well as enterprises in the private and public sector that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and enrich lives.

Through our research teams, including the world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs, we are leading the world to adopt end-to-end 5G networks that are faster, more secure and capable of revolutionizing lives, economies and societies. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. nokia.com

The Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) is the Internet's premier technical standards body. It gathers a large open, global community of network designers, engineers, operators, vendors, and researchers concerned with the evolution of the Internet architecture and the smooth operation of the Internet. The IETF seeks broad participation. The work of the IETF takes place online, largely through email lists, reducing barriers to participation and maximizing contributions from around the world. For more information, see:http://www.ietf.org/

