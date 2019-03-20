Strata-X 19B-1 Drilling Bright Coals – Serowe CSG Project

Highlights



Well currently at 421 metres, first coal intersected.

Coal interval 415-421 metres had very good bright coal cuttings with gas bubble returns.

Currently making minor configuration changes and will recommence drilling tomorrow.

Several short term flow tests planned at specific coals over the target interval.

19B-1 is the first well to test bright coals with 100% gas saturations within Strata-X's interpreted high graded area.

DENVER and BRISBANE, Australia and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The directors and management of Strata-X Energy Ltd. ("Strata-X" or the "Company") (TSXV:SXE) (ASX:SXA) are pleased to offer an update on the drilling operations of CSG well 19B-1, the first well in a 100% owned tenement located within the Company's interpreted high graded area of the Botswana CSG fairway.

The 19B-1 well has been cased and cemented to 330 metres with cement pressure tests indicating a superior cement bond enabling the well to be set up as a producer in the future. Between 415-421 metres bright coals and gas bubbles in the return flow, along with water, were encountered. Currently the Company is making minor changes to the diverter and will recommence drilling and short term flow testing tomorrow.

The Company holds 4,784 KM2 (1,173,000 acres) over the Serowe CSG Project with a certified Prospective Resource of 3.3 TCF.(1) ASX disclosure note - 5.28.2 - The estimated quantities of petroleum that may potentially be recovered by the application of a future development project(s) relate to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Further exploration appraisal and evaluation is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially moveable hydrocarbons.

(1) Prospective Resources figures are from an audit report prepared by MHA Petroleum Consultant, a qualified reserves auditor, dated and effective 26 March 2018 following their audit in accordance with the COGE Handbook of the available technical data including the geological interpretation, information from relevant nearby wells, analogous reservoirs and the proposed program for the Project, prepared and presented to MHA by Strata-X. Prospective Resources are those quantities of petroleum estimated, as of a given date, to be potentially recoverable from undiscovered accumulations by application of future development project. Prospective Resources have both an associated chance of discovery and a chance of development. A high level of uncertainty exists with the Prospective resources given the lack of historical drilling, available data and other productivity factors that limit the economic viability of coal seam gas deposits. The Report reviewed only Prospective Resources as the project is not sufficiently developed to assign Contingent Resources or additional Petroleum Reserves to it. Stated Prospective Resource figures are Best Estimate – undiscovered natural gas quantities and net of a royalty and are shown at a 100% working interest in the Project. The total costs associated with establishing the commerciality of this project are unknown at this time given the early stage of the Project's development. There is no certainty that any portion of the resources will be discovered, if discovered, there is no certainty that it will be commercially viable to produce any portion of the resources.

About Strata-X

Strata-X is a Denver, Colorado (USA) based company and is engaged in the business of oil and gas exploration and development with a variety of exploration opportunities in the States of California and Illinois in the United States of America and the Republic of Botswana. Strata-X has 89,538,318 common shares outstanding and trades under the symbol "SXE" on the TSX-V and "SXA" on the ASX.

