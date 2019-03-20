CGG: Sercel Extends Boundaries of Well Exploration with SigmaWave, its First DAS Seismic Solution

Sercel Extends Boundaries of Well Exploration with SigmaWave, its First DAS Seismic Solution

Paris, France – March 20, 2019

CGG announced today that Sercel has launched its first distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) seismic solution: SigmaWave. Designed in partnership with Fotech Solutions, SigmaWave is the first integrated distributed acoustic solution designed exclusively for borehole seismic applications. It is a new and integral part of Sercel's existing downhole seismic equipment portfolio and allows continuous, real-time, seismic measurements via fiber optic cable.

Pascal Rouiller, Sercel CEO, said: "Our launch of the SigmaWave integrated DAS solution offers the borehole industry a complete seismic acquisition system that is robust and provides accurate data in a ready-to-use format, for a wide range of applications and at an accessible cost. It will enable our clients to improve the description of their reservoirs to enhance recovery."

