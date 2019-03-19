SPX Names New Senior Leader in Transportation Solutions Platform

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC) announced today that Eric Kaled has joined its executive leadership team as President of the Genfare business.



Mr. Kaled brings an extensive background in transit and technology innovation that will help further propel the growth and strategic initiatives underway in our transportation solutions platform. His broad-based experience in global P&L management, business development, commercial leadership, and product development will be a great asset to the SPX team.

Mr. Kaled joins SPX Corporation from Crane Co. where he served in various positions of increasing responsibility and, most recently, as Sr. Vice President & General Manger in the Connectivity and Financial Payment Technology Groups. Prior to Crane, he spent 12 years at Teradyne, Inc. where he held various roles including within product and segment management. Mr. Kaled holds an MBA from UCLA Anderson, and a BS in Chemical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

"We are excited to welcome Eric to lead our transportation solutions platform," said Gene Lowe, SPX's President and Chief Executive Officer. "He has a proven record of driving growth through innovation and will be pivotal to further enhancing our strategic growth initiatives in full service fare collection solutions."

About SPX Corporation: SPX Corporation is a supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in the HVAC, detection and measurement, and engineered solutions markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation had approximately $1.4 billion in annual revenue in 2018 and approximately 4,000 employees in 17 countries. SPX Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "SPXC." For more information, please visit www.spx.com.

