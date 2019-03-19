SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 10, 2019

NEW YORK, March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed againstÂ purchasers U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. ("U.S. Xpress" or the "Company") (NYSE:USX) and its directors, on behalf of shareholders who purchased U.S. Xpress securities pursuant and/or traceable to the company's initial public offering completed in June 2018 (the "IPO" or the "Offering"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/usx.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933.

The complaint alleges that defendantsÂ made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: Â (1) a shortage of trucks was negatively impacting U.S. Xpress's dedicated division; (2) certain shipping patterns had been performing differently than expected, negatively impacting utilization and driver retention and hiring, as well as U.S. Xpress's dedicated accounts; (3) consequently, U.S. Xpress's OTR division was providing continued support to its dedicated division; (4) U.S. Xpress failed to stay informed regarding two large liability events, resulting in an understatement of insurance claim expense; and (5) U.S. Xpress's cost per mile for driver wages and independent contractors was exceeding the company's internal expectations. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On November 1, 2018, U.S. Xpress issued a press release announcing the Company's financial and operating results for the third fiscal quarter and nine months ending September 30, 2018. Â Therein, and in a conference call discussing the results, U.S. Xpress disclosed how unusual shipping patterns were impacting its segments and how market challenges for drivers resulted in a year-to-year tractor count decrease. Â The Company and its executives further disclosed higher driver wages and independent contractor costs, lower than expected recruitment levels, and a higher insurance expense. Â On this news, U.S. Xpress's stock price fell $3.04 per share, or nearly 30%, to close at $7.10 per share on November 2, 2018.

