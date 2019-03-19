Gildan Announces Participation at Investor Conferences

MONTREAL, March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL: TSX and NYSE) announced today that Rhodri J. Harries, Executive Vice-President, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer will participate in an interactive discussion at each of the following institutional investor conferences:



Desjardins Industrials, TMT & Consumer Conference held in Montreal, Quebec, on Wednesday, March 20 th , 2019 at 3:00 PM ET. This session will not be webcast.



, 2019 at 3:00 PM ET. This session will not be webcast. The CIBC 22nd Annual Retail & Consumer Conference held in Toronto, Ontario, on Wednesday, March 27th, 2019 at 1:45 PM ET. The live audio webcast of the interactive discussion can be accessed at http://www.gildancorp.com/events and will be available for 30 days subsequent to the conference at the same link.

About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel which markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands, including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, Gildan® Hammer™, Gold Toe®, Anvil®, Alstyle®, Secret®, Silks®, Kushyfoot®, Secret Silky®, Therapy Plus™, Peds® and MediPeds®, and under the Under Armour® brand through a sock licensing agreement providing exclusive distribution rights in the United States and Canada. Our product offering includes activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear products sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms. In addition, we sell directly to consumers through our own direct-to-consumer platforms.

Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean Basin, North America, and Bangladesh. With over 50,000 employees worldwide Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour and environmental practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive Genuine Responsibility™ program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its corporate citizenship practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com and www.genuineresponsibility.com, respectively.