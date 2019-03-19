SETDA Board Announces Leadership Transition; Direct Appointment of Candice Dodson as Executive Director

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The State Educational Technology Directors Association (SETDA) Board of Directors is pleased to announce the direct appointment of Candice Dodson as Executive Director. Dodson's appointment will be effective May 6, 2019.



Dodson currently serves as the Director of eLearning for the Indiana Department of Education. She has devoted her entire professional life to education; she is a longtime SETDA state member, a past SETDA Board Chair, and was the 2016 recipient of the SETDA Leader of the Year award. The Consortium for School Networking (CoSN), in partnership with EdScoop, named her one of the Top 25 Innovators that changed education over the last 25 years in 2017. In her new role, she will continue to be a tireless champion upholding SETDA's tradition of state leadership and advocacy to leverage technology for all learners and ensure equity of access through policy and practices.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead SETDA as Executive Director. I'm truly excited about reimagining the impact of the SETDA community, serving and expanding the value of SETDA membership, and showcasing the importance of the SETDA voice on important issues facing public education," Dodson said. "I want to focus on SETDA's unique position to foster collaboration among our members, strategic partners, and other education leaders and policymakers in how technology can personalize and provide solutions for learning in today's digital age."

"Candice was a natural choice for SETDA Executive Director," said Julia Fallon (WA), SETDA Board Chair. "Her enthusiasm and demonstrated leadership are highly valued by her SETDA colleagues and our partners, and we are excited to see where SETDA will go from here under her tenure."

Outgoing Executive Director, Tracy Weeks, has accepted a position in the private sector. The SETDA Board of Directors thanks Dr. Weeks for her leadership and service to SETDA the past three years.

"Tracy is a talented leader who facilitated SETDA's development of new resources and new partnerships to support the work of states as they guide and support districts and schools implementing digital age learning. We wish her well in her new position," stated Carla Wade (OR), SETDA Board Secretary.

Weeks stated, "I am so thankful for my time at SETDA. This is a vital organization to support state education technology leaders across the country. I look forward to continuing to partner with SETDA and its members in the future."

Dr. Weeks' last day will be March 22, 2019.

About the State Educational Technology Directors Association:

Founded in 2001, the State Educational Technology Directors Association (SETDA) is the principal association representing state education agency leaders to serve, support, and represent their emerging interests and needs with respect to the use of technology for teaching, learning, and school operations. SETDA membership includes educational technology directors and colleagues from the state departments of education of all fifty states, the District of Columbia, Bureau of Indian Affairs, American Samoa, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands. See www.setda.org for more information.

CONTACT: Julia Fallon, SETDA Board Chair julia.fallon@k12.wa.us 202-715-6636