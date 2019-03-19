Former IBM iX executive, Gabriel Miller, joins Landor as president of the Americas

NEW YORK, March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landor, the global brand consultancy, announced today that Gabriel Miller will join the firm as president of the Americas. He will be responsible for growing Landor's Americas business, assuming leadership in the offices in Chicago, Cincinnati, New York, San Francisco and Mexico. Miller joins Landor on 19 March 2019 and reports to CEO Jane Geraghty.



A marketing veteran for more than 20 years, Miller recently served as executive partner and NYC studio leader at IBM iX, IBM's digital and design agency. Prior to IBM, he held leadership positions on both the East and West Coasts and was president of Resource/Ammirati and co-president of Avrett Free Ginsberg. Miller has worked with a variety of top brands including Bacardi, Coca-Cola, Fox Sports, JetBlue, McDonald's, Nestlé, Neutrogena and Toyota.

Geraghty commented, "As brands in all industries continue to seek opportunity in transformative times, Miller's breadth of experience—helping clients drive brand-led growth using strategy, design and technology—makes him a hugely exciting addition to the Landor team. He also has an infectious passion for our business."

"I am excited to be joining one of the world's preeminent brand consultancies, working with the Americas team and partnering with some of the greatest brands on earth," Miller said reflecting on his new position. "Landor not only has a vast portfolio of iconic work, but also is at the forefront of pushing brands and the experiences they create into the future."

Miller also serves on the Fatherhood Leadership Council of Jessica & Jerry Seinfeld's GOOD+ Foundation helping provide low-income fathers with critical resources to keep their children safe and healthy as they work toward financial stability.

About Landor

Landor helps its clients use brand to drive business transformation. We believe that brand is the most vital tool to help companies meet the most pressing challenges in today's rapidly changing world: cultural transformation, differentiated customer experience and tech-enabled innovation.

We have been using insights and imagination to help our clients grow for 76 years, across 26 offices in 19 countries, working with a broad range of world-famous brands across many industries. Clients include Barclays, Bayer, BP, Diageo, FedEx, Google, Huawei, J.P. Morgan, Kellogg's, Kraft Heinz, P&G, Squarespace and Tata.