BlueLinx to Attend Sidoti & Company LLC Spring Investor Conference on March 28, 2019

MARIETTA, Ga., March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC), a leading distributor of building and industrial products in the United States, today announced that Susan O'Farrell, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Shyam Reddy, Senior Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer, will present at the Sidoti & Company LLC Spring Investor Conference in New York on Thursday, March 28, 2019.

BlueLinx's presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET. The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed at the conference website, https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2026/29886. An archived recording of the presentation will also be available following the live webcast in the investor relations section of the company's website at http://www.BlueLinxCo.com.

About BlueLinx Holdings Inc.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) is a leading wholesale distributor of building and industrial products in the United States with over 50,000 branded and private-label SKUs, and a broad distribution footprint servicing 40 states. BlueLinx has a differentiated distribution platform, value-driven business model and extensive cache of products across the building products industry. Headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, BlueLinx has over 2,400 associates and distributes its comprehensive range of structural and specialty products to over 15,000 national, regional, and local dealers, as well as specialty distributors, national home centers, industrial, and manufactured housing customers. BlueLinx encourages investors to visit its website, www.BlueLinxCo.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about BlueLinx.

CONTACT:

Mary Moll, Investor Relations

BlueLinx Holdings Inc.

(866) 671-5138

Investor@BlueLinxCo.com