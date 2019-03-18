Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation

BENSALEM, Pa., March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the April 26, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors acquired CVS Health Corporation ("CVS" or the "Company") (NYSE: CVS ) securities between May 21, 2015 and February 20, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). CVS investors have until April 26, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.



On February 20, 2019, CVS announced the Company's fourth quarter and full year financial and operating results and provided 2019 full year guidance. CVS stated that adjusted earnings in 2019 would be $6.68 to $6.88 per share, compared with the $7.36 average of market estimates, citing rising costs and poor results related to the Company's 2015 acquisition of Omnicare. On this news, CVS's share price fell $5.66, or 8.1%, to close at $64.22 on February 20, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CVS Health's financial condition and expected earnings were deteriorating as a result of rising costs and poor results associated with the Omnicare Acquisition; and (2) as a result, CVS Health's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

