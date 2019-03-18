Immutep to Present IMP761 Preclinical Results in Global Webcast

SYDNEY, Australia, March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited ((ASX: IMM, NASDAQ:IMMP) ("Immutep" or "the Company"), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, advises that its Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Frédéric Triebel, and its Chief Executive Officer, Marc Voigt will present preclinical results of IMP761 in a global webcast.



IMP761 is a novel LAG-3 agonist antibody being developed for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The results were presented at the 14th Congress of European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation (ECCO) Conference in Denmark on 7 March 2019.

At the site of chronic inflammation, autoimmune memory T cells are stimulated by the same self-peptides repeatedly, acquiring an "exhausted" phenotype. Immutep used LAG-3, a marker for exhausted memory T cells, to target these self-reactive T cells in vivo. As LAG-3 is a T cell co-inhibitory receptor, the Company has developed an agonist antibody, IMP761, to increase LAG-3 down-modulation of T cell receptor signaling in these autoimmune T cells.

Webcast Details

The webcast will be hosted by Dr Frederic Triebel and Mr Marc Voigt.

Date & Time: Tuesday, March 26, 2019, 7:45 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time

Monday, March 25, 2019, 4:45 pm US Eastern Daylight Time

Register: Interested parties can register via a link to the webcast on the Company's website or via the following link: https://fnn.webex.com/fnn/onstage/g.php?MTID=e3a09aba7876417a76f919285ab7b26bb

Questions: Investors are invited to submit questions in advance via immutep@citadelmagnus.com.

A replay of the webcast will also be available at www.immutep.com from the day after the event.

