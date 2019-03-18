WealthCounsel Announces New Paraprofessional Symposium

DRAPER, UTAH, March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WealthCounsel, LLC, the industry leader in automated drafting software for trusts and estates attorneys, today announced the launch of their new Paraprofessional Symposium as part of their larger Symposium 2019 in Boston on July 31, 2019. The specialized learning track has five sessions designed to meet the market demand for paraprofessionals looking to support their respective law firms and find success.

"When you're running a small or solo practice, every single team member makes a significant impact on your clients' impression of your firm, your reputation, and, ultimately, your success as a business. We're excited to offer a robust Symposium this year that addresses the success of estate planning attorneys from every angle," said Dick Cross, WealthCounsel CEO. "This is such a unique opportunity for attorneys to bring their paraprofessionals with them to Boston, or for paraprofessionals to come on their own, and dedicate a full day to paraprofessional development and the overall success of their firm."



The new paraprofessional sessions include topics like:

Efficient case management

How to be your firm's greatest asset

Working efficiently with virtual collaboration tools

How to handle the difficult client

The Paraprofessional Symposium sessions will be held in the Boston Public Library on Wednesday, July 31. Business planning and estate planning attorneys will have their own concurrent conference, Symposium 2019, at the Boston Park Plaza hotel from July 30-August 2. To learn more about either conference, please visit wealthcounsel.com/symposium.

About WealthCounsel, LLC: WealthCounsel, LLC has been helping estate and business planning attorneys practice excellence for over 20 years. Membership benefits include superior estate and business planning drafting software with Wealth Docx® and Business Docx®, a vibrant community of thousands of attorneys, and thoughtful analysis on breaking news.

