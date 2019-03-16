EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Uxin Limited Investors with over $100K in Losses of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – UXIN

NEW YORK, March 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) pursuant and/or traceable to Uxin's initial public offering ("IPO") held on or around June 27, 2018 of the important April 12, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the case. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Uxin investors under the federal securities laws.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement was false and/or misleading and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Uxin was likely to stop providing complementary services such as inspections to its customers; (2) instead, Uxin would connect consumers to dealers who would provide such complementary services; (3) as a result, Uxin's 2B business would be materially impacted; and (4) consequently, defendants' statements in the Registration Statement concerning Uxin's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 12, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

