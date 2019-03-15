MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Micron Technology, Inc. - MU

NEW ORLEANS, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until March 25, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), if they purchased the Company's shares between the expanded period of September 26, 2017 and November 19, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.



Get Help

About the Lawsuit

Micron and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 15, 2018, the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation ("SAMR") notified the Company of its investigation into anticompetitive conduct by electronic memory microchip suppliers. On November 19, 2018, media reports revealed that SAMR had "found ‘massive evidence' of anti-competitive behaviour" by Micron in a price-fixing conspiracy with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.

On this news, the price of Micron's shares plummeted more than 7%.

The first-filed case is Kniffin v. Micron Technology Inc., No. 19-cv-00678.

About ClaimsFiler

