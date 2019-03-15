Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (MBT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages MBT Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (NYSE:MBT). Our investigation concerns whether Mobile has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On March 7, 2019, the Department of Justice announced that Mobile and its wholly-owned subsidiary agreed to pay $850 million in penalties to resolve charges in a $420 million bribery scheme in Uzbekistan. The bribes were to facilitate the company's entrance to the Uzbekistan market and gain various telecom assets.

On this news, Mobile's share price fell by more than 8%, closing at $7.61 per share on March 7, 2018.

