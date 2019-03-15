Purpose Investments Announces New Special Meeting Date to Approve Changes to the Investment Objectives of Purpose MLP & Infrastructure Income Fund

TORONTO, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. ("Purpose Investments" or "Purpose") announced today that it has set April 15, 2019 as the new date for the special meeting of the shareholders of Purpose MLP & Infrastructure Income Fund (the "Fund"). The purpose of the meeting is to consider and vote on a proposal to change the investment objectives of the Fund. Purpose had previously announced that the special meeting was going to be held on April 11, 2019.



Specific details of the proposed change to the investment objectives will be contained in the meeting materials, which will be mailed to shareholders and made available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and posted on Purpose's website at www.purposeinvest.com . The record date for determination of shareholders entitled to receive meeting materials has not changed from March 8, 2019.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $6 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:

Matt Padanyi

Purpose Investments Inc.

Tel: (877) 789-1517

Email: info@purposeinvest.com

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy the securities referred to herein. This press release is not for dissemination in the United States or for distribution to US news wire services.



