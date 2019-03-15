Synaptics Announces Leadership Transition

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA ), the leading developer of human interface solutions, today announced an executive leadership transition and the departure of Richard Bergman as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. In addition, the Company is updating its third fiscal quarter guidance and now expects revenue and non-GAAP EPS to be around the lower end of the original guidance range of $340 million to $380 million and $0.70 to $1.00, respectively. Third quarter revenue is affected by demand softness in China.

The Board has created an executive leadership committee to assist with the transition. Nelson Chan, who has served as a director since 2007 and as non-executive Chairman since October 2018, has been appointed Executive Chairman of the Board. In this role, he will provide direct support to Synaptics' executive leadership committee to ensure a smooth and effective transition.

"We are focused on capturing numerous opportunities before us and evolving the company under new leadership to increase shareholder value. We thank Rick for his contributions to Synaptics," said Mr. Chan.

Mr. Bergman's departure was not a result of any disagreement with Synaptics on any matter relating to Synaptics' operations, policies, or practices. The Company has commenced an executive search process for a successor.

