OCEAN BANK RECEIVES BAUER FINANCIAL'S 5-STARS "SUPERIOR" RATING
MIAMI, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bauer Financial, the independent national rating analyst, has awarded Ocean Bank five stars – its highest level.
The rating classifies Ocean Bank as "superior" based on a rigorous evaluation of the bank's capital levels, profitability, quality of assets, historical trends, level of non-performing assets and reserves.
Ocean Bank has achieved five stars since the fourth quarter of 2016 – 10 straight quarters."I want to thank and congratulate our employees for their ongoing efforts," said President and CEO Agostinho Alfonso Macedo. "Their hard work and dedication are what make this possible."
About Ocean Bank
Ocean Bank is the largest independent, state-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Florida, with $3.9 billion in assets. Chartered in 1982, Ocean Bank operates its branch network throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties. The community bank has received numerous awards and accolades from the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, The Beacon Council and the Florida Department of Education, among others, for its support of our South Florida communities. For more information, log on to www.oceanbank.com.
