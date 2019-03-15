Teligent, Inc. to Present at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference Tuesday March 19, 2019

BUENA, N.J., March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT), a New Jersey based specialty generic pharmaceutical company, will be presenting at 31st Annual ROTH Conference March 19, 2019. The Conference is taking place March 17th - March 19th, 2019 at the Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel, California.



Jason Grenfell-Gardner, Chief Executive Officer of Teligent, Inc., will present on Tuesday March 19th at 1:30 p.m. PT.

The presentation will be webcast and accessible online via the investors section of the Company's website at www.teligent.com . A replay will be available for 30 days.

About Teligent, Inc.

Teligent is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company. Our mission is to be a leading player in the specialty generic prescription drug market. Learn more on our website www.teligent.com .

