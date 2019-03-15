Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sterling Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock

Globe Newswire  
March 15, 2019 4:10pm   Comments
Share:

MONTEBELLO, N.Y., March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:  STL), the parent company of Sterling National Bank, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $16.25 per share ($0.40625 per each depositary share) on its 6.50% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred stock (NYSE:STLPRA). The dividend is payable April 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of March 29, 2019.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, whose principal subsidiary is Sterling National Bank, specializes in the delivery of service and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities we serve through teams of dedicated and experienced relationship managers. Sterling National Bank offers a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services. For more information, visit the Sterling Bancorp website at www.sterlingbancorp.com.

Sterling Bancorp
400 Rella Boulevard
Montebello, NY 10901-4243
 
T 845.369.8040
F 845.369.8255
 
http://www.sterlingbancorp.com

STERLING BANCORP CONTACT:
Luis Massiani, SEVP & Chief Financial Officer
845.369.8040

SB color Lgo 326x148.jpg

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga