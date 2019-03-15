IPDN Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

CHICAGO, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN), a global developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provide access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse individuals, announced the appointment of Mr. Xin (Adam) He as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer, effective March 11, 2019. Mr. He was a Director of the Company until March 11, 2019, and he replaces Mr. Gary Xiao, the Company's former CFO.



Mr. Xin (Adam) He has been a member of the Board since January 2018. Mr. He has served as Chief Financial Officer of Wanda America Investment Holding Co. since May 2012, and majorly managed two projects - a 99-story landmark building development in downtown Chicago since February 2015, and NYSE traded AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. from August 2012 to February 2015, principally involved in the theatrical exhibition business by owning and operating 660 theatres primarily located in the United States. He also served as an independent board director at iFresh Inc. and Energy Focus Inc., both are Nasdaq listed companies. From December 2010 to May 2012, he served as Financial Controller of a NYSE listed company, Xinyuan Real Estate Co., a top developer of large scale, high quality residential real estate projects. Previously, Mr. He served as an auditor at Ernst & Young, LLP in New York, and held various roles at Chinatex Corporation and an architecture company. He is a member of the Financial Executives International and vice chair of the China General Chamber of Commerce Chicago. Mr. He obtained a Master of Science in Taxation from Central University of Finance and Economics in Beijing, and a Master of Science in Accounting from Seton Hall University in New Jersey. He is a Certified Public Accountant, both in China and in US.

"We are very pleased to welcome Adam as our new CFO and a member of the executive team. With his extensive financial and operational experience with public companies, Adam will be a valuable addition to our team as we grow and expand," says Michael Wang, CEO of Professional Diversity Network. "In addition, I want to thank Gary for his contributions to the Company during his service. We wish Gary well on his future endeavors."

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) is a global developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provides access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. We operate subsidiaries in the United States and China including International Association of Women (IAW), which is one of the largest, most recognized networking organizations of professional women in the country, spanning more than 200 industries and professions. Through an online platform and our relationship recruitment affinity groups, we provide our employer clients a means to identify and acquire diverse talent and assist them with their efforts to comply with the Equal Employment Opportunity Office of Federal Contract Compliance Program. Our mission is to utilize the collective strength of our affiliate companies, members, partners and unique proprietary platform to be the standard in business diversity recruiting, networking and professional development for women, minorities, veterans, LGBT and disabled persons globally.

