(ZIV) VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term Exchange Traded Notes Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds of Class Action and Lead Deadline: April 5, 2019

NEW YORK, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term Exchange Traded Notes ("ZIV" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ZIV) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired ZIV securities between June 30, 2017 and February 5, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ziv.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the inverse ETNs was not appropriate for managing daily trading risks; (2) Credit Suisse had designed the ZIV to fail under certain market conditions; (3) Credit Suisse had offered and sold more inverse ETNs than the market could bear which would enable Credit Suisse to cause the collapse of the inverse ETNs when the opportunity presented itself; and (4) Credit Suisse could actively manipulate inverse ETNs by precipitating an acute liquidity event in volatility markets including markets for VIX futures.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ziv or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in ZIV you have until April 5, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

