(BRS) Bristow Group Inc. Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds of Class Action and Deadline: April 15, 2019

NEW YORK, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Bristow Group Inc. ("Bristow" or the "Company") (NYSE:BRS) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Bristow securities between February 8, 2018 and February 12, 2019, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors are encouraged to learn more about this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/brs .

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Bristow lacked adequate monitoring processes related to non-financial covenants within its secured financing and lease agreements; (2) Bristow could not reasonably assure compliance with certain non-financial covenants; (3) Bristow was reasonably likely to breach certain agreements; (4) Bristow had understated its short-term debt; (5) the required corrections would materially impact financial statements; (6) there was a material weakness in Bristow's internal controls over financial reporting; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Bristow's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you are a Bristow shareholder and wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/brs . You may also contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. You have until April 15, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

