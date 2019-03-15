(MHLD) Maiden Holdings, Ltd. Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds of Class Action & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 12, 2019

NEW YORK, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Maiden Holdings, Ltd. ("Maiden" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:MHLD) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Maiden securities between March 4, 2014 and November 9, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/mhld.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose material information. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants misrepresented the quality and nature of Maiden's underwriting and risk management policies and practices and the risks of its reinsurance portfolio.

On November 9, 2018, Maiden revealed its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, including a significant $308.8 million loss and a $210.4 million adverse prior year loss development in its AmTrust segment. Maiden also said that the sale of its business assets resulted in an impairment loss of $74.2 million. Following this news, Maiden stock dropped roughly 32% to close at $2.40 per share on November 12, 2018.

If you suffered a loss in Maiden you have until April 12, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

