(MAXR) Maxar Technologies Inc. Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds of Class Action & Deadline- March 15, 2019

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Maxar improperly inflated the value of its intangible assets, among other accounting improprieties; (2) Maxar's highly-valued WorldView-4 was equipped with CMGs that were faulty and/or ill-suited for their designed and intended purpose; and (3) as a result, Maxar's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 7, 2018, Spruce Point Capital Management ("Spruce Point") published a research report regarding Maxar. The Spruce Point report alleged, in part, that Maxar "has pulled one of the most aggressive accounting schemes Spruce Point has ever seen to inflate Non-IFRS earnings by 79%." Specifically, the report asserted that Maxar had used its acquisition of DigitalGlobe "to inflate [its] intangible assets" and had "amended its post-retirement benefit plan to book one-time gains" in a manner that "was not fully disclosed across its investor communications." Following this news, Maxar's stock price fell $5.97 per share, or 13.44%, to close at $38.44 on August 7, 2018.

Then, on January 7, 2019, Maxar disclosed that WorldView-4 had experienced a failure in its CMGs, preventing the satellite from collecting imagery due to the loss of an axis of stability. It was further disclosed that WorldView-4 will likely not be recoverable and will no longer produce usable imagery. Following this news, the Company's stock price fell $5.69 per share, or 48.5%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $6.03 on January 8, 2019.

