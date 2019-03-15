Media Advisory: Federal Budget Media Availability
OTTAWA, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLC President Hassan Yussuff and CLC Executive Vice-President Larry Rousseau will be available in Committee Room 35B in West Block to comment once the federal budget has been tabled on March 19th. Mr. Yussuff will provide comment in English and Mr. Rousseau will provide comment in French.
Canada's unions have released "Working people need a fairness budget" outlining 10 federal budget priorities.
|Where:
|Committee Room 35B, West Block, Parliament Hill
|When:
|4:15 pm, Tuesday, March 19, 2019
|Who:
|Hassan Yussuff, CLC President
|Larry Rousseau, CLC Executive Vice-President
For more information and to set up an interview, please contact:
Chantal St-Denis
CLC Communications
613-355-1962
Email: cstdenis@clcctc.ca