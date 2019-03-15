Market Overview

Media Advisory: Federal Budget Media Availability

Globe Newswire  
March 15, 2019 11:07am   Comments
OTTAWA, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLC President Hassan Yussuff and CLC Executive Vice-President Larry Rousseau will be available in Committee Room 35B in West Block to comment once the federal budget has been tabled on March 19th. Mr. Yussuff will provide comment in English and Mr. Rousseau will provide comment in French.

Canada's unions have released "Working people need a fairness budget" outlining 10 federal budget priorities.

   
Where: Committee Room 35B, West Block, Parliament Hill
When: 4:15 pm, Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Who: Hassan Yussuff, CLC President
  Larry Rousseau, CLC Executive Vice-President
   


For more information and to set up an interview, please contact:

Chantal St-Denis
CLC Communications
613-355-1962
Email: cstdenis@clcctc.ca

