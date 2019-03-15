SinglePoint Investment Jacksam/Convectium to Present at 31st Annual ROTH Show

SEATTLE, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- SinglePoint (OTCQB:SING) a fully reporting technology company providing mobile payments, ancillary cannabis services and blockchain solutions is pleased to announce Jacksam/Convectium Corporation is to present at the 31st Annual ROTH Investor Conference. SinglePoint invested in Jacksam in early 2017. The company has quickly grown and is now publicly traded under the symbol JKSM.

SinglePoint, Inc.: Media Snippet

SinglePoint's current ownership is 8.6%. Jacksam/Convectium is an exciting opportunity in the ancillary cannabis space. To date this has been a huge windfall for SinglePoint and one of our most exciting investments.

From Convectium.com - Convectium is the creator of the first wax & oil disposable for the vaping industry, one of the first dry herb vaporizers, and the industry's first American-designed filling machine. Using our 710Shark oil filling machine and 710Captain capping machine, customers are able to fill and cap 100 cartridges in under a minute- increasing their output by 60x! Our entire line of US engineered, proprietary hardware and infrastructure is focused on automation and quality.



With a team of in-house designers, engineers, product developers and product managers, Convectium is focused on helping build your brand, automate your workflow, and get your custom branded products onto dispensary shelves and into the hands of customers quicker. Over 100 companies, including many dominant brands in the space, rely on Convectium for machinery, hardware, design, packaging, and total automation solutions.



As of 2018, Convectium has operations in seven US cities, utilizes two factories in the US and three dedicated factories in Shenzhen, China, and has grown to a team of over 25 employees.

See How Convectium Works and Watch the Corporate Overview on their site https://www.convectium.com/

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc (SING) is a technology and investment company with a focus on acquiring companies that will benefit from the injection of growth capital and technology integration. The company portfolio includes mobile payments, ancillary cannabis services and blockchain solutions. Through acquisitions into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued companies, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through SingleSeed , the company is providing products and services to the cannabis industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

