AgEagle to Hold Corporate Update Conference Call on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. ET

NEODESHA, Kan., March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS), an industry leading provider of advanced drone imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the sustainable agriculture and precision farming markets, will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to provide a corporate update and discuss recent operational highlights.



AgEagle CEO Barrett Mooney and CFO Nicole Fernandez-McGovern will host the conference call. Investors and analysts are encouraged to submit questions they would like management to address during the discussion via email to UAVS@liolios.com by Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Conference Call Date: Thursday, March 28, 2019

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Central time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 877-473-2646

International dial-in number: 702-374-0792

Conference ID: 2455497

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here .

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 1:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through April 4, 2019.

Toll-free replay number: 855-859-2056

International replay number: 404-537-3406

Replay ID: 2455497

About AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.

Founded in 2010 and based in Neodesha, Kansas, AgEagle was created to pioneer, innovate and advance aerial imaging data collection and analytics technologies capable of addressing the impending food and environmental sustainability crises that threaten our planet. The Company's daily efforts are focused on delivering the metrics, tools and strategies necessary to define and implement intelligent sustainability and precision farming solutions that solve important problems. More specifically, AgEagle designs, produces, distributes and supports technologically-advanced small unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones) that collect valuable information for farmers by flying over large fields of corn, soybeans, wheat and other types of crops. These UAVs collect thousands of ultra-high-resolution images using sophisticated near-infrared sensors, or cameras, which are ultimately utilized to enhance yield and identify sustainability opportunities for farmers and agribusinesses, alike. For more information, please visit www.ageagle.com .

Contacts:

Analysts and Institutional Investors

Liolios Investor Relations

Sean Mansouri

Cody Slach

P: 949-574-3860

Individual and Retail Investors

Integra Consulting Group

Jeremy Roe

P: 925-262-8305