Daseke to Attend the Seaport Global Annual Transports & Industrials Conference on March 20, 2019

ADDISON, Tx., March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) (the "Company"), the largest flatbed, specialized transportation and logistics solutions company in North America, will be attending the Seaport Global Annual Transports and Industrials Conference, which is being held March 20-21, 2019, at The Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, Florida.



Daseke senior management is scheduled to attend on Wednesday, March 20th, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the day.

The presentation will be made available via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.daseke.com .

About Daseke, Inc.

Daseke, Inc. is the leading consolidator and the largest flatbed and specialized transportation and logistics company in North America. Daseke offers comprehensive, best-in-class services to many of the world's most respected industrial shippers through experienced people, a fleet of approximately 6,000 tractors and 13,000 flatbed and specialized trailers, and a million-plus square feet of industrial warehousing space. For more information, please visit www.daseke.com .

Investor Relations: