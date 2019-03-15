Novatech Wins Gold and Silver ADDY Awards for Video and Social Media Advertising

Nashville, TENN, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novatech, Inc. was recently honored by the American Advertising Federation (AAF), Nashville Chapter, with a Gold and Silver ADDY at the 54th Annual American Advertising Awards at the Music City Center. The ADDYs, which honor excellence in advertising, recognized Novatech for online videos and Social Media centered on the company's rebrand in 2018.

"Rebranding from NovaCopy to Novatech was a Herculean effort in 2018. Everything was done by our talented in-house Marketing Team," said Novatech CEO Darren Metz. "We increased our Social Media and invested in new commercials to drive visibility to the rebrand. Overall, it was a success. Winning an ADDY is quite prestigious and we're certainly proud of everyone involved."

The awards, a Gold ADDY for Online/Interactive - Social Media Campaign and a Silver Addy for Film, Video & Sound - Internet Commercial, were the result of the company's creative that netted Novatech over 745,000 views and interactions with total metrics thru all its online channels at nearly 1.5 million touchpoints in 2018. Still in play, the videos and Social campaign netted over 600,000 touchpoints in January and February 2019. The videos, produced by KGV Studios located in Nashville, were recognized with a Silver ADDY for the video production.

"Creating an engaging online video and tying it to a coordinated cross-channel campaign is essential for businesses in today's digital age," said Jason Levkulich, Novatech's Director of Marketing. "We knew with our creative and the production magic of KGV Studios we'd have a stellar product that would connect with our customers and prospects to drive brand awareness and achieve our goals. We couldn't be happier."

Kelly Magill, owner of KGV Studios noted "The Marketing team at Novatech is unique in terms of the creative concepts they bring to us to execute. Most corporate clients lean heavily on our strategic and creative capabilities and really don't involve themselves with that process. Novatech's creative is on par with that of a successful agency. And, unlike a lot of ad agencies, Novatech's Marketing team is a great problem solving partner on set. The results speak for themselves."

