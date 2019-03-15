RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces March 2019 Distribution

TORONTO, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust ("RioCan") (TSX:REI) today announced a distribution of 12 cents per unit for the month of March. The distribution will be payable on April 5, 2019 to unitholders of record as at March 29, 2019.



About RioCan

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. Our portfolio is comprised of 233 properties, including 16 development properties, with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.7 million square feet. To learn more about how we deliver real vision on solid ground, visit www.riocan.com.