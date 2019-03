JD.com's Chief Technology Officer Appointed To New Role

BEIJING, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD), China's leading technology driven e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider, today announced that Mr. Chen Zhang will be appointed to a new role as a senior advisor based in the United States and will depart from his full time role as the Chief Technology Officer of JD.com effective June 30, 2019. The company will announce a succession plan in the future.



Richard Liu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of JD.com, said, "We appreciate Chen's valuable contribution and leadership since he joined, and we are pleased to appoint Chen to his new role. We wish him and his family all the best during this time. The company will continue to further strengthen our research and development into the coming year."

Zhang shared, "I am grateful to be a member of the executive leadership team, and it has been my privilege to serve as JD.com's Chief Technology Officer during a period of transformational growth. Due to personal and family reasons, I am unfortunately no longer able to work in China on a full-time basis but delighted to provide support to the Company as an advisor abroad."

