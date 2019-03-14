MAXAR 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Maxar Technologies Inc. - MAXR

NEW ORLEANS, March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until March 15, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR), if they purchased the Company's securities between March 29, 2018 and January 7, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado.



About the Lawsuit

On January 7, 2019, the Company revealed that its WorldView-4 satellite, which generated revenue of roughly $85 million in FY 2018 and had a net book value of about $155 million, could no longer produce usable imagery due to a failure in its control moment gyroscopes causing loss of stability and that it would likely not be recoverable. On this news, the price of Maxar's shares plummeted.

The case is Durant v. Maxar Technologies, et al., 19-cv-00124

