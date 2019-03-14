Chaparral Energy to Present at 31st Annual ROTH Conference

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) today announced it will attend the 31st annual ROTH conference in Orange County, California on Monday, March 18. The company will participate in the "Exciting Trends in Drillbit Activity" panel at 12:30 p.m. Pacific and hold one-on-one meetings throughout the day.



A copy of the company's most recent presentation is currently available on the Investor page of its website at chaparralenergy.com/investors .

About Chaparral

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City. Founded in 1988, Chaparral is a pure-play operator focused in Oklahoma's highly economic STACK Play, where it has approximately 131,000 net acres primarily in Kingfisher, Canadian and Garfield counties. The company has approximately 260,000 net surface acres in the Mid-Continent region. For more information, visit chaparralenergy.com .