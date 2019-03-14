American Renal (ARA) Investigation: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation of American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. - ARA

NEW YORK, March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. ("American Renal" or the "Company") (NYSE:ARA) resulting from allegations that American Renal and/or its executives may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.



If you purchased American Renal securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit American Renal Shareholder Investigation or contact Daniel Sadeh toll free at (877) 779-1414 or dsadeh@bernlieb.com .

On March 8, 2019, American Renal disclosed, among other things, that its "Audit Committee is examining reserve computations and other accounting practices that could have an impact on accounts receivable and revenue for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, as well as the previously reported fiscal years ended December 31, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017, the fiscal quarters within those fiscal years and the first three fiscal quarters of 2018." In October 2018, the Staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") requested that American Renal voluntarily provide documents and information relating to certain revenue recognition, collections and related matters. As a result of the SEC's request, the Company's Audit Committee began an examination of the Company's revenue recognition methodology and related accounting matters, such as internal control over financial reporting related to revenue recognition and related matters.

On this news, shares of American Renal fell $2.05 per share, or over 16%, to close at $10.46 per share on March 8, 2019, damaging investors.

