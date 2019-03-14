Anchiano Therapeutics to Present at the Oppenheimer 29th Annual Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: ANCN) ("Anchiano"), a pivotal-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies to treat cancer, today announced that Frank Haluska, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Oppenheimer 29th Annual Healthcare Conference, being held March 19-20, 2019 at the Westin Grand Central Hotel in New York City.



Anchiano Therapeutics Presentation Details Date: Wednesday, March 20 Time: 9:45am Eastern Time Location: Westin Grand Central Hotel, Track 3 Webcast: https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/opco/healthcare2019/04205626816.cfm

The presentation will be webcast live and remain available for 90 days following the presentation. To ensure a timely connection to the webcast, it is recommended that users register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Anchiano

Anchiano is a pivotal-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies to treat cancer, with offices in Cambridge, MA, and Jerusalem, Israel. Anchiano's most advanced product candidate, inodiftagene, is in development as a treatment for non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. For more information on Anchiano, please visit www.anchiano.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Words such as "believes," "intends," "expects," "projects," "anticipates" and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Anchiano, including, without limitation, the risk factors and other matters set forth in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, when filed, its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018. Anchiano undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

