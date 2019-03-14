The North West Company Inc. Fourth Quarter Results and Conference Call

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX Symbol: NWC): The North West Company Inc. ("North West") will host a conference call for its fourth quarter results on March 15, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. (Central Time). To access the call, please dial 416-641-6104 or 800-898-3989 with a passcode of 7292115. The conference call will be archived and can be accessed on or before April 15, 2019 by dialing 905-694-9451 or 800-408-3053 with a passcode of 7457904.



Corporate Profile

The North West Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighbourhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific and the Caribbean. North West operates 245 stores under the trading names Northern, NorthMart, Giant Tiger, Alaska Commercial Company, Cost-U-Less and RiteWay Food Markets and has annualized sales of approximately CAD$1.8 billion.

