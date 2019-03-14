Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Operational and Financial Results

Fourth Quarter net income of $68 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, and full year 2018 net income of $236 million, or $5.24 per diluted share

2018 adjusted EBITDA of $547 million, a three-fold increase from 2017

After tax return on invested capital (ROIC) of 35% in 2018

Returned $11 million of cash to stockholders through dividends

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. ("Mammoth" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:TUSK) today reported financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018.

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018:

Total revenue was $278.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, down 28% sequentially from $384.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and down 25% from $369.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017. Total revenue was $1.7 billion for the year ended December 31, 2018, a 144% increase from $691.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $68.2 million, or $1.51 per fully diluted share, a $1.2 million decrease from $69.5 million, or $1.54 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and an increase of $2.3 million from $65.9 million, or $1.48 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2017. Net income was $236.0 million, or $5.24 per fully diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2018, a 300% increase from $59.0 million, or $1.42 per fully diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) was $84.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, a $99.3 million decrease from $183.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and a $26.2 million decline from $110.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017. Adjusted EBITDA was $547.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, a 231% increase from $165.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Arty Straehla, Mammoth's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "2018 was another strong year for Mammoth as we posted record levels of total revenue, net income and adjusted EBITDA. In addition, we strategically invested in high margin businesses, returned $11 million to stockholders through dividends and positioned ourselves to take advantage of M&A opportunities. Since going public in late 2016, adjusted EBITDA has grown more than 12 times to $547 million in 2018 from $41 million in 2016. Despite continuing volatility in commodity prices and reductions in capital expenditure budgets at many of our customers, oilfield activity levels have been improving so far in 2019 from the levels experienced in the fourth quarter of 2018. Our six frac fleets have experienced full utilization since late January and demand and pricing for our sand is getting stronger."

Infrastructure Services

Mammoth's infrastructure services segment contributed revenues of $159.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, a 33% decrease from $237.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and a 24% decrease from $209.2 million the three months ended December 31, 2017. During the fourth quarter of 2018, our staffing levels in Puerto Rico generally ranged from 475 to 550, dropping to approximately 130 at year end for a period of three days due to the holidays.

The infrastructure segment contributed revenues of $1.1 billion for the year ended December 31, 2018, a 382% increase from $224.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Pressure Pumping Services

Mammoth's pressure pumping division contributed revenues (inclusive of inter-segment revenues) of $72.8 million on 1,164 stages for the three months ended December 31, 2018, a 23% decrease from $94.2 million on 1,594 stages for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and a 35% decrease from $111.9 million on 1,375 stages for the three months ended December 31, 2017.

The pressure pumping division contributed revenues (inclusive of inter-segment revenues) of $369.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, a 32% increase from $279.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. During 2018, Mammoth's pressure pumping division completed a total of 6,245 stages, an increase of 22% from 2017.

An average of 3.7 fleets remained active throughout the fourth quarter of 2018.

Natural Sand Proppant Services

Mammoth's natural sand proppant division contributed revenues (inclusive of inter-segment revenues) of $27.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, a 26% decrease from $37.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and a 38% decrease from $43.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017. The Company sold 569,195 tons of sand during the three months ended December 31, 2018, a 5% decrease from 598,438 during the three months ended September 30, 2018 and a 5% decrease from 600,182 during the three months ended December 31, 2017.

The natural sand proppant division contributed revenues (inclusive of inter-segment revenues) of $168.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, a 44% increase from $117.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. The Company sold 2.7 million tons of sand during the year ended December 31, 2018, a 59% increase from 1.7 million during the year ended December 31, 2017.

During 2018, Mammoth's total sand processing capacity increased to approximately 4.4 million tons per year. Due to market conditions, our Muskie facility was temporarily idled during the third quarter of 2018 and continues to be idled. The Company's average production costs were approximately $12 per ton during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Other Services

Mammoth's other services, including contract land and directional drilling, coil tubing, pressure control, flowback, cementing, acidizing, equipment rentals, crude oil hauling and remote accommodations, contributed revenues (inclusive of inter-segment revenues) of $38.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, a 9% increase from $35.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and a 34% increase from $28.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017.

The Company's other services contributed revenues (inclusive of inter-segment revenues) of $149.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, a 47% increase from $102.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $14.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to a credit of $45.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and $27.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017.

Following is a breakout of SG&A expense (in thousands):

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2018 2017 Cash expenses: Compensation and benefits $ 9,409 $ 6,364 $ 14,864 $ 42,950 $ 15,322 Professional services 3,018 2,690 3,267 11,854 7,765 Other(a) 1,475 1,802 3,701 10,718 7,503 Total cash SG&A expense 13,902 10,856 21,832 65,522 30,590 Non-cash expenses: Bad debt provision(b) (34 ) 16,020 (68,333 ) (14,578 ) 16,098 Equity based compensation(c) — — — 17,487 — Stock based compensation 915 550 1,177 4,666 3,198 Total non-cash SG&A expense 881 16,570 (67,156 ) 7,575 19,296 Total SG&A expense $ 14,783 $ 27,426 $ (45,324 ) $ 73,097 $ 49,886





a. Includes travel-related costs, IT expenses, rent, utilities and other general and administrative-related costs. b. During the three months ended September 30, 2018, the Company received payment for amounts previously reserved in 2017. As a result, during the three months ended September 30, 2018, the Company reversed bad debt expense of $16.0 million recognized in 2017 and $53.6 million recognized in the first half of 2018. The Company expects to receive payment for the 2018 amounts once the Company files its 2018 Puerto Rico tax return and pays any taxes due as calculated by the return. The Company expects that the Puerto Rico 2018 tax return will be filed in mid-2019. c. Represents compensation expense for non-employee awards, which were issued and are payable by certain affiliates of Wexford (the sponsor level).

SG&A expenses, as a percentage of total revenue, were 5% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to (12%) for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 7% for the three months ended December 31, 2017. Excluding bad debt expenses, SG&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue were 5% for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to 6% for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 3% for the three months ended December 31, 2017.

Income Tax Expense

During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company recognized a tax benefit of $21.0 million related to a change in the mix of earnings between our United States and Puerto Rico operations as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2018. For the full year of 2018, the Company's effective tax rate was 39%.

Liquidity

On October 19, 2018, Mammoth entered into an amended and restated five-year asset backed revolving credit facility led by PNC Capital Markets with a maximum revolving advance amount at closing of $185 million and the potential to increase the facility by up to an additional $165 million.

As of December 31, 2018, Mammoth had cash on hand totaling $67.6 million and no borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit facility. As of December 31, 2018, the Company had approximately $175.8 of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $8.4 million of outstanding letters of credit, resulting in total liquidity of approximately $243.4 million. On March 13, 2019, the Company borrowed $82.0 million under its revolving credit facility for 2018 Puerto Rico income taxes to be paid on March 15, 2019. Pursuant to the terms of its original contract with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, or PREPA, once the Company's 2018 Puerto Rico income taxes are paid and the applicable returns are filed the Company is entitled to receive payment from PREPA of $44.8 million related to a contractual income tax provision.

Capital Expenditures

The following table summarizes Mammoth's capital expenditures by operating division for the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2018 2017 Infrastructure services(a) $ 22,409 $ 8,131 $ 21,737 $ 100,701 $ 20,144 Pressure pumping services(b) 9,632 12,870 8,042 33,774 85,853 Natural sand proppant services(c) 2,132 8,478 3,145 17,935 16,376 Other(d) 8,240 2,100 7,821 39,533 11,480 Total capital expenditures $ 42,413 $ 31,579 $ 40,745 $ 191,943 $ 133,853





a. Capital expenditures primarily for truck, tooling and equipment purchases for new infrastructure crews for periods presented. b. Capital expenditures primarily for pressure pumping equipment, including three new fleets, for 2017 and various pressure pumping and water transfer equipment for 2018. c. Capital expenditures primarily for the upgrade and expansion of our plants for 2018 and plant upgrades for 2017. d. Capital expenditures primarily for equipment for our equipment rental and crude hauling businesses for 2018 and upgrades to our rig fleet and purchase of other equipment for 2017.

Explanatory Note Regarding Financial Information



The financial information contained in this release should be read in conjunction with the financial information contained in Mammoth's Annual Report to be filed on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings.

The Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer comprise the Company's Chief Operating Decision Maker function ("CODM"). Segment information is prepared on the same basis that the CODM manages the segments, evaluates the segment financial statements and makes key operating and resource utilization decisions. Segment evaluation is determined on a quantitative basis based on a function of operating income (loss) as well as a qualitative basis, such as nature of the product and service offerings and types of customers.

Based on its assessment of Financial Accounting Standards Board guidance at December 31, 2018, the Company identified three reportable segments: infrastructure services, pressure pumping services and natural sand proppant services. For the year ended December 31, 2017, the Company identified four reportable segments consisting of infrastructure services, pressure pumping services, natural sand proppant services and contract land and directional drilling services. The Company changed its reportable segment presentation in 2018, as it determined based upon both a quantitative and qualitative basis that the contract land and directional drilling services segment, which previously included Bison Drilling and Field Services LLC, Bison Trucking LLC, Panther Drilling Systems LLC, Mako Acquisitions LLC and White Wing Tubular LLC, is not of continuing significance. The Company now includes the results of the entities previously included in the contract land and directional drilling services segment in its reconciling column titled "All Other" in the tables below. The financial results by segment below for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and the three months and year ended December 31, 2017 have been retroactively adjusted to reflect this change in reportable segments.

On June 5, 2017, the Company completed the acquisition of (1) Sturgeon Acquisitions, LLC and its wholly owned subsidiaries Taylor Frac LLC, Taylor RE, LLC and South River, LLC (collectively, "Sturgeon"), (2) Stingray Energy Services and (3) Stingray Cementing (together with Stingray Energy Services, the "Stingray Acquisition") in exchange for the issuance by Mammoth of an aggregate of 7,000,000 shares of its common stock.

Prior to the acquisition, the Company and Sturgeon were under common control and it is required under accounting principles generally accepted in the Unites States of America ("GAAP") to account for this common control acquisition in a manner similar to the pooling of interest method of accounting. Therefore, the Company's historical financial information has been recast to combine Sturgeon with the Company as if the acquisition had been completed at commencement of Sturgeon's operations on September 13, 2014.

Conference Call Information

About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented company serving both the oil and gas and the electric utility industries in North America and US territories. Mammoth's subsidiaries provide a diversified set of drilling and completion services to the exploration and production industry including pressure pumping, coil tubing, natural sand and proppant services as well as trucking, drilling, cementing, water transfer among others. In addition, its infrastructure division provides transmission, distribution and logistics services to various public and private owned utilities throughout the US and Puerto Rico.

For additional information about Mammoth, please visit its website at www.mammothenergy.com, where Mammoth routinely posts announcements, updates, events, investor information and presentations and recent news releases.

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ASSETS December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 CURRENT ASSETS (in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 67,625 $ 5,637 Accounts receivable, net 337,460 243,746 Receivables from related parties 11,164 33,788 Inventories 21,302 17,814 Prepaid expenses 11,317 12,552 Other current assets 688 886 Total current assets 449,556 314,423 Property, plant and equipment, net 436,699 351,017 Sand reserves 71,708 74,769 Intangible assets, net - customer relationships 1,711 9,623 Intangible assets, net - trade names 6,045 6,516 Goodwill 101,245 99,811 Deferred income tax asset — 6,739 Other non-current assets 6,127 4,345 Total assets $ 1,073,091 $ 867,243 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 68,843 $ 141,306 Payables to related parties 370 1,378 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 59,652 40,895 Income taxes payable 104,958 36,409 Total current liabilities 233,823 219,988 Long-term debt — 99,900 Deferred income tax liabilities 79,309 34,147 Asset retirement obligation 3,164 2,123 Other liabilities 2,743 3,289 Total liabilities 319,039 359,447 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY Equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 44,876,649 and 44,589,306 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and 2017 449 446 Additional paid in capital 530,919 508,010 Retained earnings 226,765 2,001 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,081 ) (2,661 ) Total equity 754,052 507,796 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,073,091 $ 867,243





MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2018 2017 (in thousands, except per share amounts) REVENUE Services revenue $ 260,513 $ 315,545 $ 346,368 $ 1,471,085 $ 435,409 Services revenue - related parties 9,551 31,639 18,933 118,183 166,064 Product revenue 8,063 18,024 14,955 75,766 47,067 Product revenue - related parties 71 3,755 3,787 25,050 42,956 Total revenue 278,198 368,963 384,043 1,690,084 691,496 COST AND EXPENSES Services cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $26,999, $25,044 and $27,810, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2018, December 31, 2017 and September 30, 2018 and $106,282 and $82,686, respectively, for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017) 151,273 198,201 216,670 961,205 390,112 Services cost of revenue - related parties (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $0, $0 and $0, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2018, December 31, 2017 and September 30, 2018 and $0 and $0, respectively, for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017) 240 707 1,425 5,885 1,408 Product cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $3,136, $2,790 and $4,183, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2018, December 31, 2017 and September 30, 2018 and $13,512 and $9,389, respectively, for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017) 28,797 33,290 29,470 126,714 91,049 Selling, general and administrative 14,283 26,931 (45,761 ) 71,199 48,405 Selling, general and administrative - related parties 500 495 437 1,898 1,481 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 30,159 27,770 32,015 119,877 92,124 Impairment of long-lived assets 4,086 4,146 4,582 8,855 4,146 Total cost and expenses 229,338 291,540 238,838 1,295,633 628,725 Operating income 48,860 77,423 145,205 394,451 62,771 OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME Interest expense, net (533 ) (1,381 ) (458 ) (3,187 ) (4,310 ) Bargain purchase gain, net of tax — — — — 4,012 Other, net (1,122 ) 28 (400 ) (2,036 ) (677 ) Total other expense (1,655 ) (1,353 ) (858 ) (5,223 ) (975 ) Income before income taxes 47,205 76,070 144,347 389,228 61,796 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (21,002 ) 10,155 74,835 153,263 2,832 Net income $ 68,207 $ 65,915 $ 69,512 $ 235,965 $ 58,964 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax of $212, ($167) and ($87), respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2018, December 31, 2017 and September 30, 2018 and $397 and $645, respectively, for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 (961 ) (482 ) 327 (1,420 ) 555 Comprehensive income $ 67,246 $ 65,433 $ 69,839 $ 234,545 $ 59,519 Net income per share (basic) $ 1.52 $ 1.48 $ 1.55 $ 5.27 $ 1.42 Net income per share (diluted) $ 1.51 $ 1.48 $ 1.54 $ 5.24 $ 1.42 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic) 44,845 44,579 44,756 44,750 41,548 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (diluted) 45,048 44,683 45,082 45,021 41,639 Dividends declared per share $ 0.125 — $ 0.125 $ 0.25 —





MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 235,965 $ 58,964 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Equity based compensation 17,487 — Stock based compensation 5,425 3,741 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization 119,877 92,124 Amortization of coil tubing strings 2,193 2,855 Amortization of debt origination costs 387 399 Bad debt expense (14,578 ) 16,206 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 947 69 Gain on bargain purchase — (4,012 ) Impairment of long-lived assets 8,855 4,146 Deferred income taxes 52,226 (34,425 ) Loss from equity investee 16 — Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions of businesses: Accounts receivable, net (78,840 ) (231,751 ) Receivables from related parties 22,624 (1,096 ) Inventories (5,502 ) (14,238 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,423 (7,628 ) Accounts payable (64,966 ) 101,725 Payables to related parties (1,008 ) 1,174 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 15,445 32,968 Income taxes payable 68,692 36,395 Net cash provided by operating activities 386,668 57,616 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (187,285 ) (132,295 ) Purchases of property and equipment from related parties (4,658 ) (1,558 ) Business acquisitions (20,824 ) (42,008 ) Contributions to equity investee (702 ) — Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 1,514 907 Business combination cash acquired — 2,671 Net cash used in investing activities (211,955 ) (172,283 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings from lines of credit 77,000 156,850 Repayments of lines of credit (176,900 ) (56,950 ) Dividends paid (11,201 ) — Repayments of equipment financing note (292 ) — Debt issuance costs (1,199 ) — Repayment of acquisition long-term debt — (8,851 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (112,592 ) 91,049 Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash (133 ) 16 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 61,988 (23,602 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 5,637 29,239 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 67,625 $ 5,637





Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 3,212 $ 3,656 Cash paid for income taxes $ 32,757 $ 840 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash transactions: Acquisition of Stingray Cementing LLC and Stingray Energy Services LLC $ — $ 23,091 Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 11,908 $ 15,038





MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. SEGMENT INCOME STATEMENTS (in thousands) Three months ended December 31, 2018 Infrastructure Pressure

Pumping Sand All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 159,610 $ 72,219 $ 8,133 $ 38,236 $ — $ 278,198 Intersegment revenues — 560 19,273 542 (20,375 ) — Total revenue 159,610 72,779 27,406 38,778 (20,375 ) 278,198 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 75,486 39,601 28,796 36,427 — 180,310 Intersegment cost of revenues — 19,787 253 308 (20,348 ) — Total cost of revenue 75,486 59,388 29,049 36,735 (20,348 ) 180,310 Selling, general and administrative 9,689 1,768 1,170 2,156 — 14,783 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 7,425 10,952 3,138 8,644 — 30,159 Impairment of long-lived assets 308 — — 3,778 — 4,086 Operating income (loss) 66,702 671 (5,951 ) (12,535 ) (27 ) 48,860 Interest expense, net 82 177 40 234 — 533 Other expense, net 60 340 304 418 — 1,122 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 66,560 $ 154 $ (6,295 ) $ (13,187 ) $ (27 ) $ 47,205





Three months ended December 31, 2017 Infrastructure Pressure

Pumping Sand All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 209,229 $ 111,244 $ 21,779 $ 26,711 $ — $ 368,963 Intersegment revenues — 617 22,167 2,154 (24,938 ) — Total revenue 209,229 111,861 43,946 28,865 (24,938 ) 368,963 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 108,289 65,594 33,289 25,026 — 232,198 Intersegment cost of revenues 1,443 22,928 373 159 (24,903 ) — Total cost of revenue 109,732 88,522 33,662 25,185 (24,903 ) 232,198 Selling, general and administrative 20,365 2,810 1,875 2,376 — 27,426 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 1,805 13,590 2,791 9,584 — 27,770 Impairment of long-lived assets — — 324 3,822 — 4,146 Operating income (loss) 77,327 6,939 5,294 (12,102 ) (35 ) 77,423 Interest expense, net 168 599 107 507 — 1,381 Other (income) expense, net (4 ) 2 (40 ) 14 — (28 ) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 77,163 $ 6,338 $ 5,227 $ (12,623 ) $ (35 ) $ 76,070





Three months ended September 30, 2018 Infrastructure Pressure

Pumping Sand All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 237,052 $ 93,360 $ 18,742 $ 34,889 $ — $ 384,043 Intersegment revenues — 809 18,268 781 (19,858 ) — Total revenue 237,052 94,169 37,010 35,670 (19,858 ) 384,043 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 128,267 55,490 29,470 34,338 — 247,565 Intersegment cost of revenues 37 19,002 546 263 (19,848 ) — Total cost of revenue 128,304 74,492 30,016 34,601 (19,848 ) 247,565 Selling, general and administrative (54,200 ) 4,508 1,618 2,750 — (45,324 ) Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 6,591 12,720 4,184 8,520 — 32,015 Impairment of long-lived assets — 143 — 4,439 — 4,582 Operating income (loss) 156,357 2,306 1,192 (14,640 ) (10 ) 145,205 Interest expense, net 159 150 37 112 — 458 Other expense, net 181 2 199 18 — 400 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 156,017 $ 2,154 $ 956 $ (14,770 ) $ (10 ) $ 144,347





Year ended December 31, 2018 Infrastructure Pressure

Pumping Sand All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 1,082,371 $ 362,491 $ 100,816 $ 144,406 $ — $ 1,690,084 Intersegment revenues — 7,001 67,459 5,516 (79,976 ) — Total revenue 1,082,371 369,492 168,275 149,922 (79,976 ) 1,690,084 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 608,017 223,296 126,714 135,777 — 1,093,804 Intersegment cost of revenues 2,583 70,365 6,103 898 (79,949 ) — Total cost of revenue 610,600 293,661 132,817 136,675 (79,949 ) 1,093,804 Selling, general and administrative 27,126 29,761 6,218 9,992 — 73,097 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 20,516 51,487 13,519 34,355 — 119,877 Impairment of long-lived assets 308 143 — 8,404 — 8,855 Operating income (loss) 423,821 (5,560 ) 15,721 (39,504 ) (27 ) 394,451 Interest expense, net 423 1,171 234 1,359 — 3,187 Other expense, net 573 434 525 504 — 2,036 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 422,825 $ (7,165 ) $ 14,962 $ (41,367 ) $ (27 ) $ 389,228





Year ended December 31, 2017 Infrastructure Pressure

Pumping Sand All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 224,425 $ 277,326 $ 90,023 $ 99,722 $ — $ 691,496 Intersegment revenues — 2,026 27,014 2,527 (31,567 ) — Total revenue 224,425 279,352 117,037 102,249 (31,567 ) 691,496 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 120,117 183,089 91,049 88,314 — 482,569 Intersegment cost of revenues 1,443 28,147 1,731 211 (31,532 ) — Total cost of revenue 121,560 211,236 92,780 88,525 (31,532 ) 482,569 Selling, general and administrative 21,606 9,501 8,190 10,589 — 49,886 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 3,185 45,413 9,394 34,132 — 92,124 Impairment of long-lived assets — — 324 3,822 — 4,146 Operating income (loss) 78,074 13,202 6,349 (34,819 ) (35 ) 62,771 Interest expense, net 241 1,622 679 1,768 — 4,310 Bargain purchase gain — — (4,012 ) — — (4,012 ) Other expense, net 6 129 211 331 — 677 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 77,827 $ 11,451 $ 9,471 $ (36,918 ) $ (35 ) $ 61,796

Adjusted EBITDA



Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Mammoth defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, impairment of long-lived assets, acquisition related costs, public offering costs, equity based compensation, stock based compensation, bargain purchase gain, interest expense, net, other (income) expense, net (which is comprised of the (gain) or loss on disposal of long-lived assets) and provision (benefit) for income taxes. The Company excludes the items listed above from net income (loss) in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within the energy service industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of Mammoth's operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of Adjusted EBITDA. Mammoth's computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and may also be used by investors to measure its ability to meet debt service requirements.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) on a consolidated basis and for each of the Company's segments (in thousands):

Consolidated

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income: 2018 2017 2018 2018 2017 Net income $ 68,207 $ 65,915 $ 69,512 $ 235,965 $ 58,964 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization expense 30,159 27,770 32,015 119,877 92,124 Impairment of long-lived assets 4,086 4,146 4,582 8,855 4,146 Acquisition related costs 61 51 99 191 2,506 Public offering costs (10 ) — 260 982 — Equity based compensation — — — 17,487 — Stock based compensation 1,094 1,093 1,415 5,425 3,741 Bargain purchase gain — — — — (4,012 ) Interest expense, net 533 1,381 458 3,187 4,310 Other expense (income), net 1,122 (28 ) 400 2,036 677 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (21,002 ) 10,155 74,835 153,263 2,832 Adjusted EBITDA $ 84,250 $ 110,483 $ 183,576 $ 547,268 $ 165,288

Infrastructure Services

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income: 2018 2017 2018 2018 2017 Net income $ 141,875 $ 47,873 $ 78,405 $ 319,940 $ 48,537 Depreciation and amortization expense 7,425 1,805 6,591 20,516 3,185 Impairment of long-lived assets 308 — — 308 — Acquisition related costs 61 8 — 58 98 Public offering costs (10 ) — 123 473 — Stock based compensation 470 316 555 2,089 345 Interest expense 82 168 159 423 241 Other expense (income), net 60 (4 ) 181 573 6 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (75,315 ) 29,290 77,612 102,885 29,290 Adjusted EBITDA $ 74,956 $ 79,456 $ 163,626 $ 447,265 $ 81,702

Pressure Pumping Services

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss): 2018 2017 2018 2018 2017 Net income (loss) $ 154 $ 6,338 $ 2,154 $ (7,165 ) $ 11,451 Depreciation and amortization expense 10,952 13,590 12,720 51,487 45,413 Impairment of long-lived assets — — 143 143 — Acquisition related costs — — 6 39 1 Public offering costs — — 62 264 — Equity based compensation — — — 17,487 — Stock based compensation 318 438 423 1,612 1,641 Interest expense 177 599 150 1,171 1,622 Other expense, net 340 2 2 434 129 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,941 $ 20,967 $ 15,660 $ 65,472 $ 60,257

Natural Sand Proppant Services

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss): 2018 2017 2018 2018 2017 Net (loss) income $ (6,295 ) $ 5,263 $ 956 $ 14,962 $ 9,474 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization expense 3,138 2,791 4,184 13,519 9,394 Impairment of long-lived assets — 324 — — 324 Acquisition related costs — 42 — (38 ) 2,163 Public offering costs — — 49 144 — Stock based compensation 181 184 211 783 708 Bargain purchase gain — — — — (4,012 ) Interest expense 40 107 37 234 679 Other expense (income), net 304 (40 ) 199 525 211 Benefit for income taxes — (36 ) — — (4 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,632 ) $ 8,635 $ 5,636 $ 30,129 $ 18,937

Other Services(a)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss): 2018 2017 2018 2018 2017 Net (loss) income $ (67,500 ) $ 6,476 $ (11,993 ) $ (91,745 ) $ (10,464 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 8,644 9,584 8,520 34,355 34,132 Impairment of long-lived assets 3,778 3,822 4,439 8,404 3,822 Acquisition related costs — 1 93 132 244 Public offering costs — — 26 101 — Stock based compensation 125 155 226 941 1,047 Interest expense, net 234 507 112 1,359 1,768 Other expense, net 418 14 18 504 331 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 54,313 (19,099 ) (2,777 ) 50,378 (26,454 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 12 $ 1,460 $ (1,336 ) $ 4,429 $ 4,426





a. Includes results for Mammoth's contract land and directional drilling, coil tubing, pressure control, flowback, cementing, acidizing, equipment rentals, crude oil hauling and remote accommodations services and corporate related activities. The Company's corporate related activities do not generate revenue.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Share



Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management to evaluate the Company's operating and financial performance. Management believes these measures provide meaningful information about the Company's performance by excluding certain non-cash charges that may not be indicative of the Company's ongoing operating results, such as equity based compensation, that may not be indicative of the Company's ongoing operating results. Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income and earnings per share prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The following tables provide a reconciliation of adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share to the GAAP financial measures of net income and earnings per share for the periods specified.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2018 2017 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income, as reported $ 68,207 $ 65,915 $ 69,512 $ 235,965 $ 58,964 Equity based compensation — — — 17,487 — Adjusted net income $ 68,207 $ 65,915 $ 69,512 $ 253,452 $ 58,964 Basic earnings per share, as reported $ 1.52 $ 1.48 $ 1.55 $ 5.27 $ 1.42 Equity based compensation — — — 0.39 — Adjusted basic earnings per share $ 1.52 $ 1.48 $ 1.55 $ 5.66 $ 1.42 Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 1.51 $ 1.48 $ 1.54 $ 5.24 $ 1.42 Equity based compensation — — — 0.39 — Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.51 $ 1.48 $ 1.54 $ 5.63 $ 1.42

After Tax Return on Invested Capital

After tax return on invested capital is a supplemental non-GAAP measure that is used by management to evaluate the Company's performance. Mammoth defines after tax return on invested capital as net income divided by total capital employed, which is the average of ending debt and equity for the last two years. Management believes after tax return on invested capital is a useful measure of how effectively the Company uses capital to generate profits and it provides additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the Company's financial and operating performance. After tax return on invested capital should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures reported in accordance with GAAP. The following table provides the calculation of after tax return on invested capital using the GAAP financial measures of net income, total debt and total equity.

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2016 (in thousands) Net income $ 235,965 $ 58,964 Capital Employed Total debt $ — $ 99,900 $ — Total equity 754,052 507,796 422,781 Total capital employed $ 754,052 $ 607,696 $ 422,781 Average capital employed(a) $ 680,874 $ 515,239 After tax return on invested capital(b) 35 % 11 %



