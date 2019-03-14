HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS, INC. INVESTOR REMINDER: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida against Health Insurance Innovations, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (the "Company" or "HIIQ") (NASDAQ:HIIQ) securities between February 28, 2018 and November 27, 2018 (the "Class Period"), inclusive.



The filed complaint alleges that throughout the class period made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose to investors:

that a substantial portion of the company's revenues were derived from third parties;



that these third parties used deceptive tactics to sell the company's policies, including overstating the policy's coverage and/or selling under the licenses of employees who had no involvement in the underlying sales;



that regulatory scrutiny of these third parties would materially impact the company's operations; and



that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On November 2, 2018, HIIQ announced that it had immediately suspended its relationship with Health Benefits One LLC ("HBO"), an entity which the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") alleged had misleadingly sold HIIQ policies, among others, as "comprehensive health insurance." HIIQ additionally stated that, for the 2018 fiscal year to date, HBO "was the agency of record for less than 10% of HIIQ's submitted policies."

On this news, HIIQ's stock price fell $4.47 per share, more than 8%, to close at $46.27 per share on November 2, 2018. HIIQ's stock price continued to decline over the next trading session to close at $39.62 per share on November 5, 2018.

Then, on November 27, 2018, Aurelius Value published a report entitled "HIIQ: Boiler Rooms, 'Worthless' Policies, and Defrauded Families," alleging, among other things, that more than half of the Company's revenues were derived from boiler room operations that had recently been shut down by the FTC and that a "material portion" of the Company's policies were likely "contaminated by insurance fraud."

Following this news, HIIQ's stock price fell $1.93, or nearly 6%, to close at $31.20 per share on November 27, 2018.

Subsequent to the end of the class period, on March 13, 2019, the stock fell over 17%, closing at $31.77, after the House of Representatives' Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) announced an investigation into companies that sell short-term "junk" health insurance plans, and which he argues are misleading consumers.

