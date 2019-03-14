W&T Offshore to Participate in 31st Annual ROTH Conference

HOUSTON, March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the 31st Annual ROTH Conference to be held in Dana Point, California on March 18-19, 2019. Janet Yang, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and William Williford, Executive Vice President and General Manager Gulf of Mexico will participate in one of several planned E&P panels, as well as meet with investors attending the Conference. An updated investor presentation prepared in conjunction with the Conference will be posted to the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.wtoffshore.com on Monday, March 18, 2019.



About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. The Company currently has working interests in 48 producing fields in federal and state waters and has under lease approximately 720,000 gross acres, including approximately 515,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf and approximately 205,000 gross acres in the deepwater. A majority of the Company's daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T Offshore, please visit the Company's website at www.wtoffshore.com .

CONTACT:



Al Petrie

Investor Relations Coordinator

apetrie@wtoffshore.com

713-297-8024

Janet Yang

EVP & CFO

investorrelations@wtoffshore.com

713-624-7326