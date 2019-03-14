Stryker acquires OrthoSpace, Ltd.

Kalamazoo, Michigan, March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced today it has completed the acquisition of OrthoSpace, Ltd., a privately held company founded in 2009 and headquartered in Caesarea, Israel, in an all cash transaction for an upfront payment of $110 million and future milestone payments of up to an additional $110 million.

OrthoSpace's product portfolio provides a highly differentiated technology for the treatment of massive irreparable rotator cuff tears. The InSpace product is a biodegradable sub-acromial spacer, which is designed to realign the natural biomechanics of the shoulder. The technology has a long clinical history with over 20,000 patients treated across 30 countries. In the U.S., InSpace is currently under clinical study and not approved for use.

"The acquisition of OrthoSpace is highly complementary to our existing portfolio and aligns with Stryker's focus on investing in sports medicine," said Andy Pierce, Stryker's Group President, MedSurg. "We are excited about the momentum OrthoSpace has in key global markets and the additional surgical option this technology provides our customers to address a complex pathology."

The transaction is expected to have an immaterial impact to net earnings in 2019.

Forward-looking statements

