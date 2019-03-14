Market Overview

iCAD to Present Corporate Overview at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference

Globe Newswire  
March 14, 2019 8:00am   Comments
NASHUA, N.H., March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that Michael Klein, Chief Executive Officer, and Stacey Stevens, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer, will be meeting with investors in a one-on-one format at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference, being held March 17-19 in Laguna Niguel, California. A pre-recorded webcast of the corporate overview will be available at http://wsw.com/webcast/roth33/icad/

About iCAD, Inc.
Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com

Contact:

Investor Relations:
LifeSci Advisors
Jeremy Feffer
(212) 915-2568
jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com

or:

Media Inquiries:
ARPR, on behalf of iCAD, Inc.
Paul Barren
(855) 300-8209
paul@arpr.com

