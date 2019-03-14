iCAD to Present Corporate Overview at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference

NASHUA, N.H., March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that Michael Klein, Chief Executive Officer, and Stacey Stevens, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer, will be meeting with investors in a one-on-one format at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference, being held March 17-19 in Laguna Niguel, California. A pre-recorded webcast of the corporate overview will be available at http://wsw.com/webcast/roth33/icad/.



About iCAD, Inc.

Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com .

