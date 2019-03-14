Lightbridge CEO to Participate on Nuclear Energy Panel at the U.S. Capitol

RESTON, Va., March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Executives from Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR), a nuclear fuel developer, today announced that Seth Grae, Chief Executive Officer of Lightbridge, will participate on a panel discussion, entitled, "The Geopolitics of Nuclear Energy: The Role of U.S. Government and Industry, Past and Present," being held on Monday, March 25th at 2:30 pm ET at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. The event is sponsored by the Nuclear Innovation Alliance (NIA) and the Atlantic Council Global Energy Center. Attendees will include members of Congress, congressional staff, industry executives and other members of the public.



During the panel, experts will share insights on the role of energy in geopolitics and the role that international nuclear energy cooperation plays in influencing global nuclear safety, security, and nonproliferation norms, as well as changes in social norms and governance.

About the Nuclear Innovation Alliance

The NIA's mission is to support entrepreneurialism and accelerated innovation and commercialization of advanced nuclear energy systems to bring more economically competitive zero-carbon emission energy to the world. The NIA identifies immediate problems and performs technically-informed action research to address them with policies, programs, and funding to support nuclear energy systems innovation and commercialization.

About the Atlantic Council Global Energy Center

The Atlantic Council Global Energy Center promotes energy security by working alongside government, industry, civil society, and public stakeholders to devise pragmatic solutions to the geopolitical, sustainability, and economic challenges of the changing global energy landscape. In its fourth year, the GEC has become a go-to policy organization for governments, industry, and civil society to understand and navigate the energy transition, with the ultimate goal of helping shape a world with secure and sustainable energy.

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) is a nuclear fuel technology development company based in Reston, Virginia, USA. The Company develops proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technologies for current and future reactors, which significantly enhances the economics and safety of nuclear power, operating about 1000° C cooler than standard fuel. In January 2018, Lightbridge and Framatome, Inc. formed a 50-50 joint venture, Enfission, LLC, to develop, license, manufacture, and sell nuclear fuel assemblies based on Lightbridge-designed metallic fuel technology and other advanced nuclear fuel intellectual property. Enfission has the exclusive rights to this technology and is responsible for the development of manufacturing processes and fuel assembly designs for pressurized water reactors (PWRs), boiling water reactors (BWRs), water-cooled small modular reactors, and water-cooled research reactors developed around this intellectual property. PWRs and BWRs constitute the most widely used reactor types in the world. Four large electric utilities that generate about half the nuclear power in the US already advise Lightbridge on fuel development and deployment. In addition to distributions from Enfission based on the parties' ownership interest in the joint venture, Lightbridge anticipates receiving future licensing revenues in connection with sales by Enfission of nuclear fuel incorporating its intellectual property. Lightbridge also provides comprehensive advisory services for established and emerging nuclear programs based on a philosophy of transparency, non-proliferation, safety and operational excellence. For more information please visit: www.ltbridge.com.

Forward Looking Statements

